Weekend Mount Washington Rescue Makes National News
Another hiker made really bad decisions and NH F&G and SAR were not happy. They had to use the Cog Railway for the rescue mission. -9 F ambient temps, 90 mph winds, and -52 F windchills do not make for safe hiking. Hiker Rescued from the Western Slope of Mt. Washington CONTACT:Conservation Officer Sgt. Glen Lucas603-788-4850603-271-3361February 20, 2024 Sargent’s Purchase,…
What are some popular hiking trails in the Northeast region, and what makes them stand out?
Hiker recovered in Pemi Wilderness
Hiker Recovered from Mount Guyot CONTACT:Lt. James Kneeland603-744-5470January 18, 2024 Lincoln, NH – At 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were made aware of a hiker i… nhfishgame.com
Mass. couple missing in White Mountains…FOUND but one dead
Fosters.com said: FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — Rescuers interrupted their search of Mount Lafayette on Monday night and planned to return Tuesday morning to look for a missing middle-aged man and woman from Massachusetts. Fish and Game Lt. Todd Bogardus said the unidentified couple from Andover, Mass., was due home Sunday night. He said Fish and Game, Androscoggin Valley Search and…
Missing Hiker in Killington
Not seen in two weeks. Not good. Police searching for missing hiker last seen in Killington Police are searching for a missing hiker who was last seen in Killington two weeks ago. www.wcax.com
how to pack for backpacking as a Beginners
Sure! Here are some general tips on how to pack for backpacking for beginners: Choose the right backpack: Select a backpack that fits well and is comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Look for one with multiple compartments and pockets for organization. Pack lightweight and versatile clothing: Opt for lightweight, quick-drying clothing that can be layered for changing…
Boott Spur to lakes of the clouds in may?
We've hiked in the area but never done this. Normally we hike tuckerman to watch. Any info would be appreciated. Training now for this one.